The 3rd Annual Polar Plunge raises $5,000 for Special Olympics West Virginia

WHEELING W.Va. – (WTRF) Some adventurous folks show they’re not ones to get cold feet.

They participated in the 3rd annual Winterfest Polar Plunge. You might think they’re foolish for jumping in freezing water but they’re doing it all for a good cause.

Around one hundred people gathered at Oglebay’s Schenk Lake for the costume contest, and it was a sight to see. Everyone wanted to come supports the brave participants as they dive into icy water.

This year’s event raised a total of $5,000 for the Special Olympics of West Virginia.

Jeanette Miller, WTRF’s Sales Assistant raised $400 for the cause. She says she always wanted to don a Polar Plunge, so she got a group of friends to join her.

It was freezing. I just basically put the word out there, shared it on social media and just kind of said this is what we’re doing, and this is what the Special Olympics raises money for. Then people just donated. Jeanette Miller, Sales Assistant, WTRF 7 News

One after another, contestants made a big splash. Even a few children took the plunge.

April Thompson alone raised 1/5 of the total funding and unlike others she says it wasn’t as cold as she expected.

I like to do things for a good cause, and I just thought jumping in cold water sounded fun. I raised $1,000 and I was at a local bar and a lot of people were like oh you’re jumping in cold water, you’re crazy sure here is some money. Then some of my Facebook friends were like oh we’ll give you some money too so $1000 later and here I am. April Thompson, Polar Plunge Participant

Overall, the participants said it was worth the brain freeze.