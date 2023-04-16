BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF)–The Shadyside Relays took place at Fleming Field on Saturday.

Lorenzo Ferrera took the crown in the boys 100-meter dash, running a solid 10.89.

Girls 300-meter hurdles 1st place with a time of 49.20, Theresa Kerker from Steubenville Central.

The 52nd Annual Shadyside Relays 🏃🏼‍♀️

Finals are underway!@WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/nR4WRSnLKU — Ashley Kaiser (@AshleyKaiserTV) April 15, 2023

The Wheeling Central Marron Knight pulled ahead in the men’s 4×100 relay running a 44.93.

Shadyside’s Kenzy Beckett ran and won both the 1600m and the 3200m race.

For the boys 1600m Josh Duffy crossed the line at 4:44.61 and he also won the 3200-meter race.