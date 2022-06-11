WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)–The streets of downtown Wheeling looked like a rainbow after the 6th annual Color Me Ausome race.

The morning 5k race was full of families, running for the cause.

Around 400 people participate to help raise awareness for autism.

Director of Development for Augusta Levy Learning Center, Staci Stephen says this event helps raise money for local children to get the proper care and education they need.

All the funds that are raised go towards the children’s tuition at Augusta Levy Learning Center, so any children with autism that attend the center, it’ll go to supplement some of their tuition for the center. So, we do one on one applied behavior analysis. So that means we have one therapist for every child that we serve. And we basically just teach them to learn. If they don’t learn in the way that typical kids, do we teach them in the way that they can learn. Staci Stephen, Director of Development, Augusta Levy Learning Center

There were four color stations.

Volunteers showered runners with clouds of paint powder as they completed the course.

There were racers of all ages.

Many people ran alongside their family, pushing strollers or even running with their dog.

WTRFs very own Stephanie Grindley and her husband took on the challenge.

She says it was a fun community event and everyone was enjoying themselves.

HAPPENING NOW: The Color Me Ausome 5K Walk & Run for Augusta Levy Learning Center.💜💙💛🧡

Wish @StephyDawgG and her husband good luck!🍀@WTRF7News #localnews pic.twitter.com/Kh4ZMxACMs — Ashley Kaiser (@AshleyKaiserTV) June 11, 2022

Yeah, I’ve always wanted to do a color run. How about you? Stephanie Grindley, 7News

Yeah, definitely. Yeah. Mitchell Gauthier, 5K runner, Stephanie’s Husband

Have you ever done 5K? Stephanie Grindley, 7News

I’ve never done a 5K before. First 5K. It was an absolute blast. We had fun! Mitchell Gauthier, 5K runner, Stephanie’s Husband

The whole time. He would have a foot in front of me and I’d be like, no, reel it back. I definitely slowed him down by a couple minutes, but you know, we did it together. It was our first 5K as a married couple, so it was fun. Stephanie Grindley, 7News

She says the color stations motivated them to keep going.

The 6th annual Color Me Ausome 5K was a success. Local families had a blast running and working the event. 🌈🏃🏼‍♂️🏃🏼‍♀️

Get the inside scoop tonight on 7News!@WTRF7News @StephyDawgG pic.twitter.com/3k8ke1AERX — Ashley Kaiser (@AshleyKaiserTV) June 11, 2022

Racers crossed the finish line and gathered at the waterfront for music and lunch.

WTRF was a proud media sponsor for the race.