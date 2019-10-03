The building and property of the Ye Old Alpha sold in auction for $380,000

The buildings and grounds that the property of the Ye Old Alpha resides on was sold in an auction this morning for $380,000.

The highest bidder was Wheeling Coin owner was Anthony “Herk” Sparachane

just bought the building and grounds of the Ye Old Alpha, with a high bid of $380,000. pic.twitter.com/Mqzzyp3QK3 — DK WRIGHT (@DKWright7News) October 3, 2019

Officials tell us the new owner can enter into an agreement with the Alpha owners or take bids from other restauranteurs.

You may remember the auction signs were up a couple of months ago but were taken down at that time by the bank. On Thursday morning the property where the Alpha sits will be up for sale at 11:00 a.m .

