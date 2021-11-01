The consequences of districted driving: Tips that could save your life

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)-There’s good news and bad news when it comes to unsafe driving practices.

New AAA data finds red-light running, drowsy driving, and impaired driving have gone down in the past three years. But the bad news is speeding and distracted driving are still a problem.

The impacts of unsafe driving can be deadly. If you aren’t careful, one quick glance off the road could turn tragic: a problem that can be felt nationwide.

We encourage motorists to focus on the driving task at hand, especially on the recent nationwide spike in roadway fatalities. Theresa Podguski, Director of Legislative Affairs, AAA East Central

Even the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is seeing a spike in traffic fatalities, claiming it’s the highest they’ve seen since 2007. The data shows there were more than 38,000 deaths last year. That’s a 7.2% jump.

Unfortunately, the numbers aren’t leveling out.

The NHTSA reports nearly 9,000 crash-related fatalities in just the first three months of 2021.

Tragedies like this can be prevented if you keep a few things in mind.

Distracted driving and speeding both have deadly consequences, so motorists need to be aware of the importance of practicing safe driving practices when you’re behind the wheel. Theresa Podguski, Director of Legislative Affairs, AAA East Central

AAA reminds motorists to avoid distracted driving. If you have to, put your cell phone on airplane mode or activate text blocking features. It’s also important to be aware of your surroundings, slow down, drive sober and if you’re too tired to drive, pull over.

It’s just not for you. It’s for everybody. Don’t think that what you’re doing isn’t going to affect other people. It most definitely does. If you’re speeding, or looking at your phone, or even if you’re impaired, you’re affecting not only yourself, but others. Sergeant Brian McFarland, Ohio State Highway Patrol

These are just a few things that could make driving safer for everyone on the road.