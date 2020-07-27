The conventions must go on: Attendees say shaping party policy now falls on Zoom calls

Ohio County, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Democratic National Convention is still on but it will be operating in uncharted territory, and with the Republican National Convention in Florida cancelled, how is this signaling preparedness for November?

Ohio Valley delegates say a lot is riding on these conventions, and while virtual, it’s still setting up for this fiery election season and shaping policy for right in our own backyard.

This year is going to be different no matter what party we’re a part of. Rosemary Ketchum, Joe Biden (D) Delegate attendee

We’re living in very unique times. So, I think more than ever, we need to hear the message of the two parties.’ Andy McKenzie, Former Wheeling Mayor and previous Republican Convention attendee

It’s an opportunity for people across the country to come together and present the party platform, and then vote, electing their nominee for the President of the United States.

With the unpredictability of COVID-19, the DNC made decisions early on to use telecommunication, while Republicans were holding on to have their convention in-person, until its most recent move to virtual. So, August 17th to the 20th the DNC will be shaping their policies, with Republicans planning to meet the following week.

But a convention is primarily about making connections, so how do you meet people if you’re not there?

I think it takes a lot of energy out of both campaigns. They’re going to try to keep it as normal as possible just there won’t be people there, or there will be limited people around them. Andy McKenzie, Former Wheeling Mayor and previous Republican Convention attendee

You meet hundreds of thousands of people from across the nation, and that will happen this year but in a different way. We won’t be in Milwaukee, I won’t be in Milwaukee. But I know we will have opportunities through some teleconferencing medium to make connections, meet people and hopefully make lasting connections through the convention. Rosemary Ketchum, Joe Biden (D) Delegate attendee

Closer to home, it shapes party policy for the Mountain State. This is a chance for West Virginian voices to be heard at the national level.

Being a republican or democrat in West Virginia is very different than what it is in California. And so, it’s important that the democrats and republicans in West Virginia represent our views nationally and not allow some other state to dictate policy. Andy McKenzie, Former Wheeling Mayor and previous Republican Convention attendee

Access to democracy is the most important part right now which is why discussions continue on about absentee voting for this November election. And maybe now that it’s virtual, all eyes will be on these conventions; crossing fingers that Zoom calls will suffice.