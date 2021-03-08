The COVID-19 vaccines and pregnant women- what we know

WHEELING, W.VA. (WTRF)- Three COVID-19 vaccines are now being distributed throughout the nation. And as the vaccines are becoming more widely available, some women are worried about whether or not they should get vaccinated.

“Patients definitely come in with questions, “Should I receive it?” if it’s available to them. The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, as well as the CDC recommend not withholding from pregnant women if they choose to receive it,” said Annie Roslonski, OB/GYN at Wheeling Hospital.

As of now, the CDC doesn’t have a lot of data on whether or not the vaccines will cause fertility issues or birth defects.

“There’s a lot of unknowns in general and people in general are very worried about their pregnancy, rightfully so, and right now we just don’t have a lot of information,” said Roslonski.

When the COVID-19 vaccine trials were underway, pregnant or breastfeeding individuals were not included in the trials for safety reasons. But when studied during animal tests, the mRNA vaccines did not cause any fertility issues.

“With an emergency use vaccination vaccine, everybody has to, no matter who they are, step back, take a look at the information at hand, decided whether or not they are in the category to get that vaccine. You have to weigh out what covid disease has done,” said Pattie Ann Kimpel,

RN, Infection Prevention Coordinator at WVU Reynolds Memorial Hospital.

The best thing concerned women can do is speak with their physicians and weigh out what could happen if they decided to wait to get vaccinated.

“There is data that shows that with COVID disease, you could go into premature labor and have complications problems from COVID disease,” said Kimpel.

Right now, there is no recommendation that you would need to delay getting pregnant if you have received the vaccine. Also, if you have received the first dose of the vaccine and become pregnant, it is still recommended that you complete the course.