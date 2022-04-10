(WTRF) – Here’s a look back at the week’s top headlines.

A report that claimed high radiation levels were found in soil near Martins Ferry’s drinking water source has city officials concerned about how accurate the research really is.

–> “It’s a lie.” Mayor reacts to claims of high levels of radiation found in soil near Martins Ferry’s drinking water <–

Mayor John Davies is concerned over a report from the group Concerned Ohio River Residents (CORR). They claim they took soil samples and found radiation levels to be 10-times the background levels. Mayor Davies says the city’s results show recent levels are so low they came back “undetected”.



Marshall County is no longer under a state of emergency.

–>Marshall County terminates COVID ‘State of Emergency,’ <–

County Commission voted to terminate the act implemented two years ago at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. They acted on the advice of health department and EMA officials who said cases are low in the county, only reporting four last week.

Jefferson County now has a new sheriff.

–> Fred Abdalla Jr. steps up as the Jefferson County Sheriff with big plans <–

Sheriff Fred Abdalla Jr. was sworn in this week, now taking the seat once held by his late father. He said his goal is to make sure all policies and procedures are up to date, and focus on the jail. Above all, Sheriff Abdalla Jr. said he wants to be fair and transparent with people.

Franciscan University of Steubenville opened the doors of its study-abroad campus to Ukrainian refugees.

–> Franciscan University housing refugees in Austria <–

About a week ago, 50 women and children arrived at the campus in Austria. They’ll be given food and shelter for the next two months.

Finally, you’ve heard all the stories of this year’s Ohio Valley Remarkable Women nominees, but we had to select one winner.

–> Remarkable Women: Julia Wayne <–

That honor went to Julia Wayne. She’s described as loveable and compassionate by those closest to her.

Not only is she this year’s Ohio Valley Remarkable Woman, but Julia is also one of seven finalists from Nexstar stations across the country in the running for a national award. Congratulations to all of our local nominees this year. They are truly special people!

For the latest headlines all week long, be sure to stay with 7News.