The end of COVID health orders leads to more discussion about vaccines for Belmont County officials

BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) — With the end of COVID health orders comes some reflection from local officials.



More than a year ago, Belmont County health officials knew their county couldn’t escape COVID-19 entirely.



But looking back over the pandemic, they say they never realized how widespread it would be.



They say other areas were harder hit, but Belmont County alone has had 118 deaths.



Even now, active cases and hospitalizations are still happening.



So they say it’s not too late to get immunized.