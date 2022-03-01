OHIO COUNTY W.Va. (WTRF)- You may have seen the billboard on National Road or noticed a lot of people wearing orange Tuesday.

Friends, family, and city council members chose to show their support for this local little girl.

9-year-old Abby McGowan has a condition called Pfeiffer Syndrome and underwent an important surgery today.

*** Follow Abby’s Journey***

#OrangeforAbby on social media shows the community’s support and encouragement by wearing her favorite color.

Tuesday city council members shared her story during their meeting.

Abby McGowan

She’s got a big surgery today, so I just want to give our support and the city’s to Abby as she goes through this big surgery today. I’m wearing my orange for Abby today and which I understand it’s one of her favorite colors and we’re just giving all the love and support and prayers we can for Abby today. Abby a couple years ago shadowed city council and was given the key to the city by the mayor. So, Abby is somebody the city council knows and is important to us and we just wanted to give everyone an update on how she’s doing and let her know were still thinking about her. Ben Seidler, 2nd Ward

One of the organizations that is near and dear to Abby’s family is the Children’s Craniofacial Association.

It’s an organization that empowers and gives hope to individuals and families that are affected by facial differences.

Abby’s Mother, Melissa says “We have tried to spread Abby’s story in hopes of building understanding and acceptance, not just of craniofacial differences but all differences.”

From everyone at WTRF, get well soon Abby!