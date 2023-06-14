WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — And that’s a wrap on the 2022-23 Golden Apple Awards for this year.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

It’s been a great year of acknowledging many hard working Ohio Valley teachers.

The Health Plan and WTRF teamed up to congratulate all of the winners at a luncheon today at the Wheeling Country Club. One teacher is recognized every month during the school year. The Health Plan donates $500 dollars now every month to recognize their hard work.

The Golden Apple will be on summer break, but will return in the new school year.

That’s when you’ll be hearing a lot more about how you can nominate a teacher coming up in August.