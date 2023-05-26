WEST VIRGINIA — The Health Plan (THP) reaffirms its commitment to community well-being with a generous donation of $120,000 to multiple food banks across West Virginia, according to a press release.

The organization presented $10,000 checks to 12 different food banks, amplifying their collective impact on local communities.

Recognizing the vital role played by food banks in addressing hunger and nourishing the underserved, THP’s donation will assist each organization in restocking their pantries and providing meals to West Virginians in need. These funds empower food banks to continue their transformative work, changing lives and making a positive impact throughout the state.

“At The Health Plan, we believe in the power of giving back to the communities we serve,” said Jeff Knight, president and CEO. “We understand the significant challenges faced by individuals and families experiencing food insecurity, and we are dedicated to supporting their well-being. By supporting these food banks, we aim to alleviate hunger and contribute to the overall health of West Virginians.”

The Health Plan’s commitment to supporting nonprofit organizations extends beyond this recent contribution. In 2022 alone, THP donated over $1 million to various nonprofits, demonstrating their dedication to enhancing the communities they serve.

