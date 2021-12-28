The Health Plan donates $120,000 to West Virginia food banks

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Health Plan kicked off their annual Spirit of Giving campaign by donating $120,000 to food banks throughout West Virginia.

THP presented twelve nonprofits with a $10,000 donation for each organization.

These Wheeling organizations received funds:

• Catholic Charities

• Soup Kitchen of

Greater Wheeling

• House of the Carpenter

• St. Matthew’s Episcopal

Church

• St. Luke’s Episcopal

Church

• St. James’ Evangelical

Lutheran Church

Other organizations across West Virginia also received funds.

THP’s donations will help these facilities fill their pantries and provide warm meals to West Virginians in need.

“We are honored to help these outstanding organizations in their efforts to better our communities and state,” said Jeff Knight, president and CEO of The Health Plan. “We want to make sure these nonprofits get everything they need to help others during this busy time of year.”

THP is one of the largest locally managed care organizations in the Mountain State. They offer innovative health care benefits and plans at a reasonable cost across the mid-Atlantic region and nationally.