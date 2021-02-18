The Health Plan Donates $25,000 To Wheeling YWCA

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- The Health Plan (THP) says that they recognize the increased need for programs to help those in need and made a $25,000 donation to the YWCA Wheeling’s Family

Violence Prevention Program.

“The YWCA Wheeling’s Family Violence Prevention Program assisted more than 11,600

women, children and men last year. Since the pandemic hit, emergency shelter nights

have increased 69 percent. The stress for our community members fleeing domestic

violence is overwhelming. The support offered by The Health Plan assists every person

seeking health and safety in their lives. We can’t be more honored to be community

partners with The Health Plan in our quest to end domestic violence,” said Lori Jones,

Executive Director of the YWCA Wheeling.

Additionally, THP employees donated materials for the YWCA Wheeling’s STEP (Survivors

of Trafficking Empowerment Program) initiative.

The materials will be placed into bags and distributed to help the recipient with positive coping skills.

Employees also included words of encouragement and phrases of positivity with the coping skill bags.

“We are proud to offer this support for programs designed to help victims of domestic

violence,” said Jeff Knight, President and COO of THP. “The work the YWCA does in our

local community is more important than ever. We commend their extraordinary effort

to help women, children, men and families in need of a safe haven and support.”

The Health Plan, in addition to donating resources and money, supports community

organizations through volunteerism. “It is an honor to be a part of YWCA Wheeling

Board of Directors,” said Antoinette Geyer, SVP Provider Delivery Services, THP. “Their

commitment to our local community in providing a safe space for women and children,

empowering women to grow professionally, and advocating for those facing

discrimination is inspiring and something I am thrilled to be a part of.”

If you or someone you know needs help, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at

1.800.799.SAFE (1.800.799.7233) where you can reach an advocate 24/7/365. If you are

not able to call safely, you can text LOVEIS to 1.866.331.9474 or chat online at

TheHotline.org. All calls are free and confidential.



If you suspect human trafficking, call federal law enforcement at 1.866.347.2423. If you

need help call National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1.888.373.7888 or text HELP to

BeFree (233733).