TRIADELPHIA, W.Va. (WTRF) — Hundreds of Women came out Friday for an event that provided some helpful resources for their health and wellness.

The Health Plan hosted its second annual Women’s Health Fair at the Highlands Sports Complex on Friday.

The fair offered a variety of free screenings, vaccines, and activities in partnership with several local organizations.

People were also able to hear speeches from various health professionals on topics related to women’s health and wellness.

The event was one that helped to promote the importance of the health and wellness of many women in the Ohio Valley.

”I think the big idea today is to get involved in your own health and to take care of yourself. Take a look at these screenings that we have, these vaccines, everything’s free here today. It’s just a good opportunity to take charge of your own health as a woman. We’re just really excited to be here and support women in the Ohio Valley and to let them know there are so many resources out there.” Haley Wade – Public Relations Specialist, The Health Plan

The fair was completely free for anyone to attend and ran from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.