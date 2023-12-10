WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — One local foundation hosted its annual holiday fundraiser on Sunday to support its nursing scholarship fund and the legacy a special person left behind.

The Heather Miller Memorial Foundation held its annual Christmas cookie sale today in Wheeling.

Her family and friends started the foundation after Heather Miller tragically lost her life in a drunk driving accident in 2008.

Heather’s mom, Jody, baked 10,000 Christmas cookies this year so that people could preorder and pick them up today.

In addition, several other tasty treats were available to purchase at the event.

A portion of the proceeds will go to help the foundation’s nursing scholarship fund, which was created in memory of Heather and her journey as a nursing student. Her mom shared how far the foundation has come thanks to the people Heather impacted.

”It just it has grown leaps and bounds and the community support is just, you know, fantastic. And I think lordy I had somebody come from Pittsburgh to drive down here to get her cookies today. She’s just she’s all our world.” Jody Miller | Director, Heather Miller Memorial Foundation

Miller also said a docuseries following Heather’s journey as an organ donor has been completed, and the foundation will have a viewing at Wheeling Park High School on March 15.