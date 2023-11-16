OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Highlands Sports Complex is putting the finishing touches on its float, preparing for tomorrow night’s Fantasy In Lights Parade.

It’s the first time they’ve been in the parade, and their float will carry this year’s parade marshal, Michael McKendry.

In keeping with the sports theme, the float features an enormous baseball and basketball.

And that’s just a small sampling of what the sports complex offers–a year-round sports experience.

“We have six basketball volleyball courts, four pickleball courts, two full size soccer and football fields that can be converted to LaCrosse fields or baseball softball fields and we also offer four batting cages, a family entertainment center with climbing walls, an arcade and a cafe.” Ricky Moore | Sports Director, The Highlands Sports Complex

“Well we are fortunate to have Michael McKenry from the Pirates organization as our grand marshal. And he will be of course on The Highlands Sports Complex float. First of all he was a former Pirates catcher and now does the pre and post game stuff for the Pirates as well.” Bill Bryson | Parade chairman

Michael McKendry is actually going to hold a baseball camp at the Highlands Sports Complex on January 15th.

It’s a catcher’s camp, and he has held it there several times in the past.

The float with the parade marshal will be in the middle of the parade tomorrow night.