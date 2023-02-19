TRIADELPHIA, W.Va. (WTRF) — A new store opened up at The Highlands this weekend.

Harbor Freight and Tools had their grand opening, with their first day of business this past Saturday, Feb. 18, 2022.

The Triadelphia store located at 550 Cabela Drive became the 11th Harbor Freight store in the state of West Virginia.

It will be open seven days a week. Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

According to a corporate press release, the store is dedicated to hiring local people and brought 25 to 30 new jobs to the community.

Stocked with a full selection of tools and equipment ranging from automotive, power tools, welding supplies, Harbor Freight is prepared to serve the Ohio Valley.

Store employees say they have been quite busy since opening.