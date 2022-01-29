The importance of putting your affairs in order

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — One of the most important decisions you can make when it comes to financial planning is that you get a will.

That’s according to 7News financial expert Peter Holloway of Hazlett, Burt and Watson.

Holloway says 40 percent of the people he gives financial advice to don’t have wills.

He says not having a will, in fact, could very well cost you more in the long run.

Often times, Holloway says, individuals don’t want to do it because they have to face the fact they’re going to die, but he says realistically, you have to get over that because that is something that happens to all of us.

Put this in place for the family. Now it will can be very simple or it can be very complex again. That’s some thing do you want to do with an attorney they’re used to doing this planning out what questions to ask. If there’s a bit of advice I would give would be to get those documents in place now. Peter Holloway, Sr. V.P. Hazlett, Burt & Watson

Holloway also says find somebody to be your power of attorney, so that way if you are incapacitated that person will put your affairs in order for you.

For example, they would have the ability to be able to sell your house or write a check on your behalf.

He says that person should be someone who you can absolutely trust.