Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – The enormous hats, bow ties and outrageous outfits are all part of the tradition that is the Kentucky Derby.

The good news is you don’t have to travel all the way to the Bluegrass State to take part in the festivities.

Today Churchill Downs has nothing on Wheeling Island Hotel-Casino-Racetrack as they hosted their own Kentucky Derby Party.

It included the very colorful and creative Hat & Bow Tie Contest.

Our own Steve Moore served as Emcee for the event, where contestants battled it out for up to five hundred dollars in cash prizes.

Awards were given largest hat or bow-tie as well as the most unique and funniest.

All contestants were gives a free t-shirt for their efforts.