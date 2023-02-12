WHEELING, W.Va (WTRF) — Waterfront Hall is one of Wheeling’s many historic buildings.

Local businessman Dan Milleson is putting in the work to renovate and preserve it.

The three-story building is set to open in phases throughout this year, providing space to local businesses in the forms of coffee shops, eateries and a wedding venue.

While the new and improved is making its way in, Milleson still takes time to appreciate the history of the building.

The original building that was on the ground of Waterfront Hall actually burnt down in 1871.

The building was rebuilt by the Barry family in 1877.

“So, for a long time it was a cordage business. And then it became a mill supply and rubber goods business. And then it became a kitchen and bath business. Barry Supply Business was in operation for 194 years. From 1824 to 2018 when we purchased the building. It was Wheeling’s oldest business at that time.” Dan Milleson | Owner of Waterfront Hall

Milleson says the Barry’s ability to adapt to changes throughout their 194 years in business shows “multi-generational depth”.

He adds that the history of the building has been preserved thanks to the previous owners, Tom and Sue Smith.

He says without their efforts, and the efforts of all the owners before them, his renovations would be impossible.