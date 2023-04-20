MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — The weather cooperated perfectly as more than 100 and 50 amazing athletes took part in in a special competition in Marshall County today.

For the first time in three years, the Marshall County Special Olympics Track & Field Event took place at the John Marshall High School Soccer Field.

The athletes were assisted by two-hundred volunteers , known as peer-tutors, from John Marshall and Cameron High Schools.

The athletes competed in track & field activities such as running and throwing events.

They also took part in several arts and crafts and a photo booth was also on hand.

Event organizers say it’s an event peer-tutors look forward to all year.

I think that is one of the biggest things I love about the Special Olympics is the camaraderie between the pier-tudoes and the special ahtletes. They form these relationships and they are excited to see each other and they get them off of the bus and the hugs and they remember each others names and it’s just so wonderfulthe relationships that get built and the awarness of all our abilities and disabilities Catherine Folmar. Co-coordinator, Marshall County Special Olympics

It’s just awesome to see, the kids having a blast. Having smiles on their faces. It’s just awesome. you you know just the kids going around playing games, winning medals. It’s just awsome to see. ” Are you having fun Heath? ” “Are you having fun buddy? ” Yeah”? “ Broc & Heath Gast. Peer-Tutor and Special Olympian

A number of fundraisers are done thorughout the year to make this day possible.

Earlier this year the second grade class at Cameron Elementary raised over one thousand dollars from a lemonade stand.

The money was donated to special olympics in honor of one of their classmates.