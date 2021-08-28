The names of the thirteen service members killed in Afghanistan have been released

American flag at half-mast or half-staff blowing in wind with blue sky and clouds.

(WTRF) — Stars and Stripes, the military’s newspaper, says that today, the Pentagon officially released the names of the service members killed in the terrorist attacks in Kabul on Thursday.

Eleven Marines, one Navy sailor and one Army soldier were among the dead, while 18 other U.S. service members were wounded in Thursday’s bombing, which was claimed by Afghanistan’s offshoot of the Islamic State group per Stars and Stripes.

Reports say approximately 90 Afghans were also killed.

These are our fallen heroes per Stars and Stripes:

Lance Cpl. David Lee Espinoza, 20, of Rio Bravo, Texas

Sgt. Nicole Gee, 23, of Roseville, Calif.

Staff Sgt. Taylor Hoover, 31, of Salt Lake City, Utah

Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss, 23, of Knoxville, Tenn.

Lance Cpl. Rylee McCollum, 20, a Marine from Bondurant, Wyo.

Cpl. Hunter Lopez, 22, of Indio, Calif.

Lance Cpl. Dylan R. Merola, 20, from Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.

Lance Cpl. Kareem Nikoui, 20, of Norco, Calif.

Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo, 25, of Lawrence, Mass.

Cpl. Humberto Sanchez, 22, of Logansport, Ind.

Cpl. Daegan William-Tyeler Page, 23, from Omaha, Neb.

Lance Cpl. Jared Schmitz, 20

Seaman Maxton “Max” Soviak, 22, of Ohio

America’s heart is heavy, but the bravery of these young men and women will never be forgotten.