The National Weather Service confirms tornado touched down in Belmont County

Belmont County, OH (WTRF)-The National Weather Service confirms another tornado also hit ground last night but this time, in Belmont County.

The National Weather Service believes it’s the fifth tornado to impact Belmont County since 1950. It hit the east central part of the county.

At it’s worst, the National Weather Service says winds picked up to about 95 mph.

It made it’s way across the county, hitting this barn just outside of Saint Clairsville. The winds were so strong here that this barn’s roof blew off and landed 150 yards away from it. It also left a trail of uprooted trees, large branches, and damaged cars and power lines in its path.

But luckily, the National Weather Services says no one was hurt.

“People got the message. They got the alerts through their phone. People took shelter. No deaths. No injuries. So, again, that’s a success story for this community, this county, this region that again, tornadoes went through, which are very rare in October, but people knew what to do when the warning was issued.” Fred McMullen, national weather service

The National Weather Service believes this wasn’t the same tornado that hit Jefferson County last night.

They add this storm continued to cross the Ohio River into Washington County, Pennsylvania.