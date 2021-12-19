The Netherlands goes into a one-month lockdown, say reports

A protestor holds a placard reading “COVID Vaccin Dead” with a tally for the Netherlands, the EU and the U.S., as he walks into a court building in The Hague, Netherlands, Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

THE NETHERLANDS (WTRF) — Multiple outlets, including The Hill, are confirming that The Netherlands has imposed a one-month nationwide lockdown.

Reports say that the country’s Prime Minister, Mark Rutte, said Saturday that nonessential businesses would need to close effective Sunday and that citizens would only be allowed to have four visitors for Christmas and New Year’s.

Dr. Anthony Fauci said the virus is “raging” across the world, mainly driven by the omicron variant.

Meanwhile, Paris has cancelled its New Year’s Eve celebration.

