The Ohio County Airport honoring veterans in a special way

OHIO COUNTY, W. Va. (WTRF)-The Ohio County Airport is remembering the 9/11 tragedy that sent heroes to fight for our freedoms.

The Ohio County Airport Museum goes back to the first 20 years of the Global War on Terror Era, and to many veterans like West Virginia Senator Ryan Weld, this hit home.

He fought in the Iraqi war.

“Throughout the Global War on Terror, we had been protected, not just lucky because of that I believe the efforts of the last 20 years have been worth the cost.” Sen. Ryan Weld, (R) West Virginia

This is full of memorabilia dating back to the 40s up to the Vietnam war, but now it’s growing collection is jumping ahead to the War of Terror. There’s an aviation display from that era, including a fighter and helicopter pilot suit. This flight gear in particular was was Thomas Innocenti III’s — who says his father is the man who started this all.

“The inspiration of this is actually my father, Thomas Innocenti II, who was a Korean War sniper and an area educator. He actually helped push along my gift of donating my flight gear to the airport.” Thomas Innocenti III, veteran

Thomas Innocenti the Third says this memorabilia is special to him and his father, and hopes it also speaks to his brothers and sisters who’ve also fought in battle.