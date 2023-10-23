ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced that the St. Clairsville Post will be participating in the annual Toys for Tots program that is sponsored by the United States Marine Corps Reserve.

Toy donations for the program will be collected at the Ohio State Highway Patrol St. Clairsville Post from October 1 through December.

The goal of the program is to collect new unwrapped toys.

The toys will then be distributed to less fortunate children at Christmas.

If you have any questions, please contact the St. Clairsville Post at 740-695-0915.