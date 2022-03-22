WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF) – The use of energy is all around us. It powers our house, car, and even our phones.

At West Virginia Northern Community College many students study industrial technology to prepare themselves for a career in energy.

A recent study shows that 6.7 million Americans work in the energy sector overall.

You can’t question that the Ohio Valley is built on energy. West Virginia alone provides 5% of the nation’s total energy.

It’s necessities for everyday living really. I mean your plastics, your gas in your car, your oil in your motor, I mean it, we need it. We do. Ayslynn Klug, Student, WV Northern Community College

Ayslynn Klug is finishing up her degree in petroleum technology at West Virginia Northern Community College.

She says the Ohio Valley has an abundance of energy jobs which made it easy to choose a career.

I think there are a lot of opportunities around this area, and you don’t necessarily have to travel to be in oil and gas. You can stay here at one of the plants and live your life in this community that you maybe grew up in. I think I’m going to go into midstream, maybe try to go to one of those plants that are closer in between New Martinsville and Moundsville, here’s a couple there for options. Ayslynn Klug , Student, WV Northern Community College

Student C.J. Bowman says before starting school he didn’t realize how important oil and gas are to everyday living and this program really helped prepare him to start to get a job where he fits best.

To keep the world going around, you know everyone’s got to have a job and we have to have ways to make gas and heat. We would be operating like compressor stations and just making sure that the gas can get to the plants and just normal maintenance on the plants also. C.J. Bowman, Student, WV Northern Community College

The director of her program, Curt Hippensteel says there are positions for every personality type, whether you prefer hands on work or like to be behind the scenes, in the energy industry their opportunities are endless.

Our students when they leave here, they will get jobs in what’s called the upstream and the midstream sectors usually. What that really means is that you get jobs working with drilling operations where the well is being built or working with the fluids coming out of the ground, which would be in production, so that would be working on the well sites with the equipment that’s on the well site or they could work in some of the processing facilities, the processing that is processing the natural gas and the and the other fluids that come out of the ground. Curt Hippensteel, Petroleum program director, WV Northern Community College

He says they are high paying jobs with a lot of potential to grow.

Hippensteel says education and experience are important but safety and taking care of the environment are key elements when applying for energy related jobs.

You can find energy jobs opportunities at the WTRF Ohio Valley Energy Job Fair. It takes place at the Highlands Event Center March 29th from 10-2