HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) The Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a fatal crash that occurred on May 15, 2022, at approximately 12:15 a.m on US 22 at the intersection of SR 519 in Moorefield Township, Harrison County.

Kenneth McCleary, age 50, of Deersville, Ohio was operating a 1997 Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck when he failed to yield at the stop sign at the intersection striking Robert Carmine, age 59, of Minerva, Ohio who was operating a Kenworth semi with a hazmat tanker trailer.

The OSHP reported in a release that McCleary had succumbed to his injuries on the scene and Carmine was medically cleared on scene.

Assisting on the scene were the Ohio Department of Transportation, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, Cadiz Fire Department and EMS, and Hopedale Fire Department and EMS.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.