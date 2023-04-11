NEW MARTINSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Will today be the last day I see them?

When you have a loved one who is sick in the hospital that’s a real question that comes with sadness and fear; but in those moments a simple video call could bring connection, comfort, and maybe even joy.

The Pappy Project is trying to bring families together in times of illness, all in memory of a very special man.

“We just want to make it available to as many people as possible to make whatever struggles they’re going through health wise a little bit easier.” Traci Hogan, The Pappy Project

Traci Hogan and her family know how difficult it is to be far away during times of illness.

While her parents, Don and Floy, lived in New Martinsville, she and her siblings were spread out states away.

During 2020 and the COVID pandemic, seeing her parents wasn’t an option for fear of them catching the virus.

“It was really important I think the longer my parents were away from people for us to have a social connection and a way for us to see them.” Traci Hogan, The Pappy Project

Then came the Amazon Echo Show and the video calls that brightened the isolated days of COVID.

It connected “Pappy” with his three children and nine grandchildren anytime.

During the pandemic he got sick and was eventually diagnosed with cancer. The device went with Pappy when he was hospitalized for treatments and visitors were limited to sometimes only one person a day.

“I think that it helped with his demeanor and positive outlook towards the treatment that he was enduring and really I think made him fight for a couple more months that we had because we were connected.” Traci Hogan, The Pappy Project

Donald “Don” Leroy Morris, better known as Pappy, passed away in March of 2021.

Now his family is giving back in his name through The Pappy Project.

It loans Amazon Echo Shows to people in New Martinsville and surrounding areas who are away from family in times of illness.

It makes the distance seem not so great, but also has medical benefits, allowing family to be there anytime a doctor is with their loved one.

“Day two the doctors would say ‘would it be ok if we called your daughter’ and they would say ‘Alexa call Traci’ and I was able to be there when the physicians rounded.” Traci Hogan, The Pappy Project

Traci said she knows many people have iPhones or other ways stay connected, but they picked the Amazon Echo Show for a reason.

She remembers when Pappy was very sick, technology was difficult. So, having something he didn’t have to hold made those connections very simple.

“You don’t have to hold something. You don’t have to manipulate or find the right screen. It’s super accessible.” Traci Hogan, The Pappy Project

Once it was set up in Pappy’s room, all he had to say is “Alexa, call Traci” for example and they were connected.

Plus, the Alexa app is free for anyone to download on their smartphone.

For Pappy, it was more than just seeing his family.

It also brought him the things he loved, like WVU basketball, when March Madness wasn’t televised where he was getting care.

“He called my Mom on the Alexa and asked her to hold her Alexa, her Echo Show device up to the television. So, for however long it takes to watch a WVU basketball game she held it up to the television so he could watch the game.” Traci Hogan, The Pappy Project

How’s that for love after 49-years of marriage?

Now Pappy’s family has those memories to look back on, which Traci said made the saddest moments just a little brighter.

She wants other families to feel the same.

“When we got towards where Dad was really sick and we didn’t know how many days we were going to have nobody had to worry it might be their last day because everybody could have that last day by coming through the Echo Shows.” Traci Hogan, The Pappy Project

The Pappy Project is loaning these devices out for free in New Martinsville and surrounding areas to anyone with family who is getting treatment for an illness.

Volunteers are on hand to help with setup and any questions you might have.

The distribution site is the New Martinsville United Methodist Church.

All the family asks is that when you no longer need the device that you return it so someone else can use it.

Traci explained these don’t have to be for someone whose family is hundreds of miles away. Her family knows the rural areas of West Virginia and other travel difficulties can make it hard to be there even if you live closer.

“Even if we were able, and we did go up and down Route 2 many many days it didn’t mean that the timing would match up. There was construction. There was weather and it really took a toll on our family. Having the Echo meant that everyday we had access. The inspiration for the project is because it was such a positive time for our family.” Traci Hogan, The Pappy Project

If you’d like more information or want to borrow one of the devices, visit thepappyproject.org or call Traci Hogan at 843-504-0008.