The power of live orchestral music returns to Wheeling in November

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – The power of the trumpet, the hum of the cello, and the delicate wavering of the violin.

Whether the music is soft or intense, there’s nothing like the power of a live orchestra.

The Friendly City has been missing that artistic force for months, along with the rest of the world—until now.

The Wheeling Symphony Orchestra is finally back playing to a full audience—with a return to the Capitol Theatre in January.

That building has been a beacon of arts and culture in our city for over 90 years, and it’s never experienced a break in its housing of great art throughout that entire time. John Devlin, Music Director, Wheeling Symphony Orchestra

But before that triumphant return—they have a few stops to make around the city.

Later this month they will play in the Scottish Rite building, before heading to WesBanco Arena for the Symphony on Ice.

For the first time in a long time, attendees will hear the blend of strings, brass, woodwinds and percussion live on stage—rather than from their headphones.

We feed off of the energy of that live audience. We like being as close as possible to the people who are here to hear our music. John Devlin, Music Director, Wheeling Symphony Orchestra

That show at the Scottish Rite promises to touch on all the senses.

It’s part of the ‘Soundbites’ series, where a three-course meal will complement the performance.

Featuring famous pieces like Beethoven’s Pastoral Symphony and the Barber of Seville overture—the orchestra says the food will reflect the mood of the music.

We truly change the way we perform by the feeling in the room. We’re always trying to create a message, create a story through the music that we play, whether or not there’s a true story attached to that music. John Devlin, Music Director, Wheeling Symphony Orchestra

Devlin says they wanted to find a way to feature the great works of the past, while spotlighting the bright talents of the future in orchestral music.

A future that will hopefully never again feature such a long absence from the stage where it belongs.

The symphony’s busy schedule for 2021-2022 can be found at Wheelingsymphony.com.