The Riders defeat The Tigers

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MARTINS FERRY, OHIO. (WTRF) – On Saturday, at the Dave Bruney Football Complex where the Riders started the game with a 10-0 lead. Shadyside cut that lead in half Wyatt Reiman scored a touchdown making the score 14-7.

Ferry answered with an impressive drive Trevor Hanson had a nice run and picked up the 1st down.

Chase Goff had a tough run the Riders kept the drive moving.

But Ferry turned the ball over and Trevor Hanson spotted Rhys Francis in the end-zone for the safety and that made the score 16-7 and the Riders went on to win. The Final score was 22-16.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter