The Riders defeat The Tigers

MARTINS FERRY, OHIO. (WTRF) – On Saturday, at the Dave Bruney Football Complex where the Riders started the game with a 10-0 lead. Shadyside cut that lead in half Wyatt Reiman scored a touchdown making the score 14-7.

Ferry answered with an impressive drive Trevor Hanson had a nice run and picked up the 1st down.

Chase Goff had a tough run the Riders kept the drive moving.

But Ferry turned the ball over and Trevor Hanson spotted Rhys Francis in the end-zone for the safety and that made the score 16-7 and the Riders went on to win. The Final score was 22-16.