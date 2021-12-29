The Salvation Army raises nearly $100,000 in donations from their red kettle fundraiser

View Post

WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF) A little can go a long way and it did. It started with some spare change and before they knew it the Salvation Army greatly surpassed their goal for this year’s Red Kettle drive.

The 60-day fundraiser took place across the Ohio Valley in Ohio, Marshall, Wetzel, and Tyler County.

Robert Contraguerro Sr. was this year’s Red Kettle Christmas Chairman. He said seeing and experiencing the process firsthand was eye opening and he is so thankful he was able to be involved.

Well, in the troubled times that we’re in, it’s hard to believe that we were able to do that, but it took a lot of team effort I mean… Originally, we were thinking like if we could get to $70,000, we’d be pretty happy and that was a tough goal to think about at this time. We got pretty close to $100,00, maybe a $1,000 short or so but that’s a big increase. Robert Contraguerro Sr. , President of Panhandle Cleaning and Restoration/ Christmas Chairman

Approximately 10% of The Salvation Army’s entire budget comes from this fundraiser. This year they were able to feed 460 people dinner on Christmas, provide toys to 417 children, and 500 gifts to nursing homes.

That’s only a fraction of the people the Salvation Army impacts. They would like to thank everyone who contributed and made this year so successful.