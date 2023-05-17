WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Everyone wants to have the best looking yard, but it’s not always that easy. What’s the real science behind that green lush grass?

Wednesday May 17 Mow Cast

After a light rainfall for our Tuesday, the grass may be getting to that point where it needs cut, but when is the best time?

You should always cut your grass a little taller during the spring and summer months, where sunshine hours are optimal for plant growth, but can be harmful to grass that is cut to short.

Max Temperature Outlook May 18th-24th

Most lawns in North America are made up of cool weather grasses, meaning they grow best in temperatures between 60 to 75 degrees Fahrenheit.

Your grass at home is most likely made up of either Fescue, Kentucky Bluegrass, or Perennial rye grass.

Always use sharp mower blades and make sure to water in the morning deeply, but never frequently.

Mowing doesn’t have to feel like a chore! If you mow often, and allow the grass to grow tall, you would build a nice self-sustaining turf to last all summer long.