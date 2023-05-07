WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Scottish Deerhound Club of America hosted a coursing event at Oglebay Park’s Observatory Field today.

The rain didn’t deter the dogs or their owners.

Today’s event was called Fast-CAT, which stands for Coursing Ability Test, and it was open to all breeds, not just Scottish Deerhounds.

There was every breed from Golden Retrievers to Jack Russell Terriers….and even a French Bulldog.

“We get into the start box. The lure operator brings the string around with the baggie on it. We’re chasing a white baggie. And when everybody’s ready, the baggie takes off down the course, so you release your dog, he goes through the timer and trips the timer, gets to the other end, trips the stop timer and that’s your score.” Scott Dove, Coursing Chairman, Scottish Deerhound Club of America

The Scottish Deerhound Club will be in Wheeling all week.

They’re staying at Oglebay Resort.

They will also do some coursing at nearby the Sandscrest Conference and Retreat Center.

Today was their first day.

It will wrap up Saturday with a banquet and awards.