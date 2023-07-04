GHENT, WV (WVNS)– All West Virginian’s know about the fun and bombastic Mountaineer mascot that shows up at WVU sporting events, but this fun figure wasn’t always the symbol of WVU.

According to West Virginia University’s website, the good ole Mountaineer was started as an unofficial mascot in 1927 by a man named Clay Crouse. It wouldn’t be until seven years later in 1934 when the Mountaineer was seen as the symbol of the university with Lawson Hill taking on the role.

Boyd “Slim” Arnold, however, was the first Mountaineer to wear the iconic buckskin uniform and served for three years. Ever since, the mountaineer role has been passed down, with the only time a Mountaineer was not selected was during WWII.

Now, the mountaineer is a key figure in all WVU sports and is even known for going to athletic functions, schools, hospitals, civic organizations, and so much more. Not only is the Mountaineer a fun character to see on the sidelines, but the character is also a public figure bringing smiles everywhere they go.

For more information on the good ole Mountaineer, visit WVU’s History of the Mountaineer.