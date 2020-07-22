The swearing in of Weirton Fire Chief Kevin Himmelrick

WEIRTON, W.VA. (WTRF)- Weirton has a new fire chief in town. Today a ceremony was held for the swearing in of fire chief Kevin Himmelrick in the Weirton room at the Millsop Community Center. The ceremony featured a welcome pledge, prayer, and kind words from the mayor. Those in attendance social distanced and wore masks. Mayor Harold E. Miller says he is honored to welcome Himmelrick. Himmelrick says he has worked hard over the years and he is looking forward to this challenging role.

“My dad who pinned my badge was the chief of the volunteer department years ago, I started in the volunteers when I was fourteen, so it’s basically more than a career, it’s been my life so that is why I enjoy it,” said Himmelrick.

Himmelrick says it’s been a journey working as a fire fighter and he’s hoping he can enjoy this last chapter of his career in this service.