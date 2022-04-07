WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF)-Now’s the time to file your taxes and fingers crossed we don’t owe any money.

The deadline is already sneaking up on us, and for those waiting to the last-minute, financial expert Jason Haswell has some pointers for you.

He encourages you to sit down and make sure you have all your documents. Some of those include your W-2 forms and student loan and bank documents. He says once you have everything you need, make sure you know what you’re doing.

It sounds simples, but every year there’s new changes.

Haswell says it’s not a bad idea to ask for help.

“Err on the side of caution. Make sure you’re doing this properly. Make sure you’re claiming things you need to claim in the proper manner. You don’t want trouble with the IRS. That’s why it’s always a good idea to consult someone or have someone help you out.” Jason Haswell, financial adviser

With the deadline coming up, Haswell says there’s still time to get it done in time, as long as you have all your documents.

The deadline this year is April 18th, but he says everyone should have theirs in by Monday.