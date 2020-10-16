The UPS Store on Washington Avenue got a lot of packages all at once, and it was a labor of love

WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF)

Veterans groups from Belmont County and all over the Ohio Valley including the American Legion, the VFW, the Legion Riders and even the Warthogs brought in eight barrels filled with items for American troops stationed overseas.

They came on motorcycles, in trucks, cars and wheelchairs.

They had gathered a lot of gifts for service men and women stationed overseas.

They had everything from snacks to moisture lotion, and from basketballs to shaving cream to toilet paper.

They’ve been doing this for seven years, and they have a lot of passion for the cause.

They always want the addresses of service members from the local area, so they can send things to them.

In their words, “there are no Sam’s Clubs or convenience stores over there.”

They hope to do it again before Christmas.

If you want to donate items for them to send, you can call (740) 676-2515, or drop them off at American Legion Post 52 at 3600 Guernsey Street, Bellaire, Ohio.