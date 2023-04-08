WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Easter is a time to celebrate love and make life-long memories with family and friends. Every year, The Vineyard Church hosts an Easter Egg hunt to help bring families and the community together for a fun filled day.

Families and friends from all over the Ohio Valley gathered at Wheeling Island Stadium to participate in The Vineyard’s 19th Annual Easter Egg Hunt.

Between the bouncy houses, carnival games and the nearly 20,000 easter eggs for kids to hunt, there was plenty of fun for the whole family.

The Vineyard’s Lead Pastor, Chirs Figaretti, tells us why this annual event is so important to the church.

“This is always a hit with the community. People show up from everywhere and come out. Literally thousands of people. And kids love it. We have nerf wars, we have egg hunts, we have big bags of candy, carnival games, inflatables… and it’s just our way to tell the community, ‘We love ya. We’re here for the Ohio Valley.’” Chris Figaretti, Lead Pastor at The Vineyard Church

Many of the kids continually said the carnival games and easter egg hunt were their favorite. This was Theresa’s first time attending this event and she shares her favorite part of the day.

“I’m here with my family (as you know), and it’s really fun because I have a really big family. So, I’m sharing the happiness with others.” Theresa McGowan, Wheeling Egg Hunt Participant

There were many volunteers who made the annual easter fun possible. Kids, teenagers and even college students took time out of their busy schedules to help the kids make life-long memories with their families.

Brooke Anderson attends college at West Liberty University and goes to church at The Vineyard. She volunteered to work a carnival game, and says it was a joy to be a part of.

“I’m here volunteering with my whole family. So, I have my little brother and my parents. And we’ve been going to The Vineyard, and I just love everything they put on. And it’s just such a joy to be able to be part of it as a volunteer. Just seeing the smiles on the kids’ faces. So, we’re working a carnival game today. We’re doing ring toss. And it’s just so cool to see them get so excited when they make one on and just so happy to get candy and stuff. It’s just a joy to be a part of it.” Brooke Anderson, Event Volunteer & West Liberty University Student

The event started a little before Noon and wrapped up around 3 p.m. Everyone seemed to enjoy the day. Smiles could be seen, and laughter could be heard all day at Wheeling Island Stadium.

Figaretti says the goal of this event is to make connections with the Ohio Valley and show God’s love in a practical way.

“Easter tomorrow! Everybody come out to the Capital Theatre. We’re inviting the whole community for a community easter service at 1030 a.m. Capital Theatre. Bring the kids and drop them off at the kids center across the street.” Chris Figaretti, Lead Pastor at The Vineyard Church

From everyone here at 7News, we hope you and your families have a very Happy Easter!

WTRF is a proud media sponsor of this event.