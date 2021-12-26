This week’s Top Ohio Valley Headlines: from free night stays to re-opened roads, the Ohio Valley got a lot of gifts this past week!

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Downtown Wheeling welcomed back a heavily used ramp this past Tuesday, cutting drive times down for a lot of Ohio commuters.

Exit ramp to downtown Wheeling reopens

The Exit 1-A off ramp has officially reopened, and waterline work is done on Main Street. Which means you have an easier commute this coming week. But keep your patience. We still have ten months of construction to go.

That’s not the only Christmas gift the Ohio Valley got.

Weirton Holiday Inn offers free rooms during Christmas for hospitalized relatives

In Weirton, the Holiday Inn offered complimentary stays to the families of those hospitalized at Trinity Health System. This weekend empathy was shown through free guest rooms for up to two nights.

“The holidays can be a very stressful time, especially when someone you love is ill,” said Brandy

Wenner-General Manager Holiday Inn Weirton-Steubenville Area. “We hope that being close by will

alleviate much of that stress and enable our guests to more fully enjoy the holiday.”

WTRF and Nexstar Media Charitable Foundation donate $5,000 to Easter Seals of Wheeling

And generosity continued right here as WTRF’s long-standing partner, Easter Seals, received a check for $5,000 from our Nexstar Media Charitable Foundation.

That money will go towards the services that help more than 2,500 children and adults at Easter Seals.

Marshall County Clerk heading to the beach; New clerk named today

And facing the end of 2021, comes changes to officials in Marshall County.

Long-time county clerk, Jan Pest, has finally decided to head to where the weather is warmer and retire. Marshall County Commission voted to fill Pest’s position with office employee Melanie Madden who will assume the role the first of the year.

I certainly have huge shoes to fill. We have an upcoming election and that’s going to be a whole new ballgame with new machines; getting our office and all our poll officials trained on them. Melanie Madden, New Marshall County Clerk

Find that designated driver for the Christmas weekend

And finally, patrol didn’t stop just because it’s a holiday weekend. Police are giving the gift of advice finishing out 2021.