WEIRTON, W.Va.- (WTRF) Weirton Police are looking to hire new officers.

Chief Charlie Kush says this is to keep their manpower at full force as people retire throughout the year.

He says these are good jobs with competitive pay and good benefits.

The department has a lot of opportunities for officers to dive into throughout their career from their detective division to SRT, to working for city government.

“I think visibility is everything when it comes to the city of Weirton and the more cars I get out on the road, the more officers to be seen, I believe it would deter crime even more.” Chief Charlie Kush – Weirton Police Department

They are accepting applications until March 25th.

You can pick one up at the city clerk’s office at the city building or visit www.cityofweirton.com and download one.