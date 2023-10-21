WHEELING, W.Va (WTRF) – A local retirement home received the honor of being rated the area’s Top Retirement Home!

Wheeling Newspapers Readers’ Choice Awards bestowed this honor to The Welty Home, and the managers are so excited to share the good news.

Welty has 52 rooms with a rate of $135 per day. The cost includes several services for those 65 years old and older.

Some of their services include providing daily meals that are served to them in the dining hall, cleaning, laundry services and 24/7 nursing care.

And the home even has a salon and a chapel with daily masses.

“Welty is very well known in the community for the care that we offer. Meals in the dining room that are prepared here for them, there’s a lot of social activities that they can attend together. They make friendships along the way. So it’s nice. And they might find other people that they’ve known throughout the years that end up living here as well.” Tess Gaudino | Manager, The Welty Home

Welty employees say that the residents are family and creating bonds with them is a highlight of their jobs.

