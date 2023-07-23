(WTRF) – Here’s a look back at the week’s top stories.

Downtown Wheeling displayed its vision for the future amid the construction of the Streetscape Project this week when U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg came to visit.

Mayor Glenn Elliott led the tour down Main Street with stops at Streetscape sites, Heritage Port and some private investments. This project was funded in part by a $16 million federal infrastructure grant. The Secretary said the Biden Administration hoped ty by giving cities this funding, it would bring more businesses and private investments. He feels Wheeling is a great example of that.

After months of investigations into the West Virginia State Police, the Superintendent confirmed there is also a federal investigation into the hidden cameras in the women’s locker room.

Superintendent Jack Chambers joined Governor Jim Justice for a press conference detailing some changes at the state police academy. He said 60 top of the line cameras are being installed. The academy also updated all the female barracks, which will now also have female staff members.

Shovels hit the dirt for the official groundbreaking of the latest Trinity Health System Project in St. Clairsville.

The site of the old NAPA Auto Parts Building on National Road will soon become a hospital.

It will offer the community an emergency room, a place for x-rays and CT scans, outpatient surgery and more. The hospital will be finished in about 18-months.

Franciscan University of Steubenville is expanding.

The school just signed an agreement to purchase the Sleep Inn Hotel at the bottom of University Boulevard. Once the rooms are redone, there will be a chapel built, a turf field, pickleball and basketball courts.

Finally, some major announcements were made this week as entertainers add the Friendly City to their tour destinations.

Alice Cooper is coming to WesBanco Arena in October. His Too Close For Comfort Tour is all new. Also coming to WesBanco are Ice Nine Kills and In This Moment. This tour will be in Wheeling in December.

