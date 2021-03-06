The Wetzel County 4-H & FFA Ham, Bacon and Egg Show is virtual this year

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

WETZEL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) —

The 53rd Annual Wetzel County 4-H & FFA Ham, Bacon and Egg Show will be virtual this year.

Bidding is open now through March 10.

Bidding will end March 10th with a horse race style ending. Donations (add-ons) can be made at this time and will close on March 12 at 4:00. Invoices will be mailed the following week.

You can access the auction link below:
https://auction.showorks.cloud/fair/wetzelspring

Please call the Extension Office with any questions at (304) 455-0934

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter