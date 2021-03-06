The Wetzel County 4-H & FFA Ham, Bacon and Egg Show is virtual this year

WETZEL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) —

The 53rd Annual Wetzel County 4-H & FFA Ham, Bacon and Egg Show will be virtual this year.

Bidding is open now through March 10.

Bidding will end March 10th with a horse race style ending. Donations (add-ons) can be made at this time and will close on March 12 at 4:00. Invoices will be mailed the following week.

You can access the auction link below:

https://auction.showorks.cloud/fair/wetzelspring

Please call the Extension Office with any questions at (304) 455-0934