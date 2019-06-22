The Wheeling Suspension Bridge turns 170 yrs old, the city celebrates

WHEELING, W.Va (WTRF)

There’s a big birthday bash at Heritage Port, no personal invitation needed and no RSVP required!

The city is celebrating the 170th birthday of the Wheeling Suspension Bridge.

The celebration included live entertainment and some lip smacking good barbeque from the 10th annual Ohio Valley Rib and Chicken cook-off.

There dozens of people coming and going throughout the day. Many of them snapped pictures which they would assumingly post to their Facebook profiles or snapchats. However, a small group of people decided to capture the beauty of the suspension bridge in a more perpetual way.

About a dozen artists celebrated the bridge by capturing its natural beauty doing plein air paintings along the river’s edge.

“It’s a really historical monument for us. It’s the gateway to the West and I love the idea of capturing our history and culture and sharing it through art,” said Mindy Yarbrough, the art director who organized the outdoor painting session.

The Wheeling Suspension Bridge celebration runs Saturday, June 22 from 12p.m. to 11p.m.

The day wraps up with a fireworks celebration at dusk.