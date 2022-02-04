The Wheeling Symphony Orchestra takes center stage at Capitol Theatre

WHEELING W.Va. – (WTRF) The Wheeling Symphony Orchestra is finally returning home to the downtown Capitol Theatre.

The team of musicians couldn’t be happier to take the stage and get back to what they love.

John Devlin, Music Director of the Wheeling Symphony Orchestra says they could not be more excited to welcome the community back to the beautiful capital theater to experience a show stopping concert.

It’s going to have been over two years since we last performed a valentine’s day show in 2020 but we are coming back to the Capitol on February 18th with “Disney in concert- Magical Music form the Movies” and it’s going to be filled with lots of music that everyone will recognize and live. From early Disney movies like Marry Poppins and Jungle book to some of the ones from my childhood like Lion King and Aladin, all the way up to things as recent as Frozen. There is going to be something for everyone in this concert. John Devlin, Music Director of the Wheeling Symphony Orchestra

Devlin says he believes the theater will be busier than ever. Live music at the Capitol is a Wheeling stable and many families have missed this unique experience over the years.

They also have a special Valentines celebration over at Oglebay where you can hear romantic classics while enjoying a delicious meal.