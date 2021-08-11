There’s never been a better time to become a Red Cross volunteer

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)

The American Red Cross is facing the upcoming season with several concerning issues happening at once—record heat, rampant wildfires and a potentially active hurricane season.

So they need registered trained volunteers who are ready to go at a moment’s notice.

They might need to work at an emergency shelter anywhere in the country for at least two weeks.

“They would be doing feeding, registering people, making sure that their immediate needs are being taken care of there at the shelter,” said Sharon Kesselring of the American Red Cross. “And they’ll work long shifts. They’ll probably work 10-12 hour shifts when they’re out there. And we provide all the training free of charge. We provide the travel free of charge.”

They say they especially need health care workers.

And with the drastic increase in COVID cases, they say it’s going to be hard to pull volunteers from doctor’s offices and hospitals like they ordinarily can.

So if you’re a health care professional, recently retired and still licensed, the Red Cross would love to hear from you.