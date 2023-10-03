WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — According to officials, someone tried to break into Wesbanco Arena’s Lobby last night, October 2.

The Wheeling Police have been on the scene all morning, examining the evidence.

The would-be burglars were unsuccessful in their attempt to either steal the giant Snoopy statue or the ATM machine- both of which were inside the window that was vandalized.

The shatterproof glass cracked but didn’t break.

If the object of the effort was Snoopy, it wouldn’t have worked.

Kelly Tucker, executive director of the Greater Wheeling Sports & Entertainment Authority, says the statue is so heavy that it can only be moved with a forklift.

As for the ATM, she says it is not only heavy but fitted with plenty of security measures.

Right now the window is covered with spidery cracks, but held firm.

This is an ongoing investigation. Stay with 7News for further updates.