Things to do near you: Belmont County Fair, Sept. 11 memorial services, dogs take a swim

(WTRF) — One of the many events going on this weekend also includes the Belmont County Fair.

The Belmont County Fair has been a local, family tradition since 1849. That’s 172 years.

Tomorrow you are invited to the Wheeling-Ohio County Airport to Honor Heroes as part of the group’s 75th anniversary celebration. Activities begin at 10:45 a.m. with fireworks at 8:45 p.m..

Tomorrow at noon Saint Michael Church will host a 9/11 prayer service.

Also, Saturday evening, Heritage Port in Wheeling, will be the site of a 9/11 Service of Remembrance at 6:45 p.m.

On Sunday, grab your four-legged friend and spend the day at Oglebay Park for Paws in the Park. Also, that day, the 9th annual Drool at the Pool will allow you to take a dip with your canine friend at Crispin Center Pool.

